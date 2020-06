Google has announced a $175 million economic opportunity package to support Black business owners, startup founders, job seekers and developers.

This comes after YouTube last week announced a $100 million fund to "amplify" Black creators and artists.

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai sent out a note to all employees on Wednesday addressing the violent and racist attacks against the Black community. In this note, he also laid out a roadmap for Google and has announced both internal and external plans.

Some of the internal measures include improving Black+ representation at senior levels and leadership representation of underrepresented groups by 30 percent by 2025. Pichai said, “We’ll do more to address representation challenges and focus on hiring, retention, and promotion at all levels.”

The tech giant is also planning to establish a range of anti-racism educational programs and will also focus supporting the mental and physical health and well-being of Google’s Black+ community.

In terms of external plans, Google wants to focus on products and programs to make them more helpful in the moments that matter most to the company’s Black users.