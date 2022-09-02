Android 14 to bring direct satellite connectivity to smartphones

By CNBCTV18.com

After SpaceX and T-Mobile disclosed plans to provide direct satellite communication to devices, tech giant Google has now confirmed that the next Android 14 will support satellite connectivity.

"Wild to think about user experiences for phones that can connect to satellites. When we launched G1 in '08, it was a stretch to get 3G + Wifi working," Hiroshi Lockheimer, Senior Vice President of Platforms and Ecosystems at Google, tweeted.

HTC Dream, also known as T-Mobile G1, was the first Android phone to release, in 2008.

"Now we are designing for satellites. Cool! Excited to support our partners in enabling all of this in the next version of Android," said Lockheimer.

The release of the operating system is likely in mid-to-late-2023, as per a 9to5Google report. Satellite connectivity on phones is primarily aimed at emergency situations and getting rid of cellular dead zones, the report said.

According to Lockheimer, compared to standard Long-Term Evolution (LTE) and 5G connections, user experiences for phones that can connect to satellites will be different.

This year’s iPhone 14 lineup could reportedly be launched with satellite connectivity and will be a few of the first smartphones to have support for the service.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, satellite communication was one of iPhone 14's test items before mass production, and Apple had completed hardware tests for this feature.