Android 14: New features that Google could bring to its OS this year

Android 14 is all set to make its debut at this year’s Google I/O event on Wednesday, May 10. While the operating system (OS) is out for beta testing, it still has a long way to go before making its way to the general public — possibly by August — and questions about what’s new are expected.

Here are some new features that Google is likely to bring to the Android 14 — internally dubbed ‘Upside Down Cake’.

Notification flashes