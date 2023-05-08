English
Android 14: New features that Google could bring to its OS this year

Android 14: New features that Google could bring to its OS this year

By Pihu Yadav  May 8, 2023 12:47:55 PM IST (Published)

Here are some new features that Google is likely to bring to Android 14 — internally dubbed ‘Upside Down Cake’ — to be unveiled at its developer's conference, I/O, on Wednesday, May 10.

Android 14 is all set to make its debut at this year’s Google I/O event on Wednesday, May 10. While the operating system (OS) is out for beta testing, it still has a long way to go before making its way to the general public — possibly by August — and questions about what’s new are expected.

Here are some new features that Google is likely to bring to the Android 14 — internally dubbed ‘Upside Down Cake’.
Notification flashes
