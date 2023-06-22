Google emphasized that such control poses significant risks to national security and cybersecurity. The tech giant pointed out previous cyberattacks involving Microsoft products, including the SolarWinds breach. Both Microsoft and Google have active cybersecurity practices that address and study cyber threats.

Google, is not new to allegations of anti-competitive practices. The tech giant has now has now filed a complaint against its long-standing rival Microsoft accusing it of following anti-competitive practices. In a letter addressed to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Google claimed that Microsoft utilizes unfair licensing terms to create client dependencies and exert control over the cloud-computing market.

Google's letter was a response to a broader request for comment by the FTC on potential anti-competitive actions in the cloud industry. However, the FTC declined to provide further comment on the matter, reported CNBC.

In its complaint, Google specifically targeted Microsoft, asserting that the company's dominant Windows Server and Microsoft Office products make it challenging for clients to opt for anything other than Microsoft's Azure cloud infrastructure offering. Google characterized Microsoft's licensing restrictions as a "complex web" that hinders businesses from diversifying their enterprise software vendors.