Google and Apple team up to fight unwanted tracking

Alphabet Incowned Google and Apple Inc said on Tuesday they were working together to curb unwanted tracking of people by Bluetooth devices such as AirTags used for finding lost items.

The companies have collaborated on a draft containing specifications that will mandate all Bluetooth location-tracking devices to notify users of any unauthorised tracking on both iOS and Android devices.

This is a significant move to protect individuals' privacy and ensure that they have control over the data collected by Bluetooth devices.

According to the companies, they have incorporated feedback from device manufacturers, safety groups, and advocacy organisations into the specifications. They also mentioned that they have received support from notable companies like Samsung Electronics and Tile, a consumer electronics company.

Privacy experts and law enforcement officials have raised concerns about the potential misuse of AirTags since their launch.

According to them, some people may use the device for criminal or malicious purposes. The primary purpose of AirTags is to help people locate lost items by attaching them to objects such as keys, wallets, or backpacks.

In 2021, Apple introduced an Android detector app to enhance privacy for its users. The app enables users to scan for nearby AirTags or other similar item trackers that might be traveling with them without their knowledge.

In 2020, Apple and Google jointly announced that they would prohibit the use of location tracking in apps that use a contact tracing system designed to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.