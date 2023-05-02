English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsGoogle and Apple team up to fight unwanted tracking

Google and Apple team up to fight unwanted tracking

Google and Apple team up to fight unwanted tracking
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anand Singha  May 2, 2023 10:17:20 PM IST (Published)

Alphabet Incowned Google and Apple Inc said on Tuesday they were working together to curb unwanted tracking of people by Bluetooth devices such as AirTags used for finding lost items.

Alphabet Inc's Google and Apple Inc on Tuesday announced their joint efforts to combat unwanted tracking of individuals through Bluetooth devices like AirTags, which are typically used to locate lost items.

Recommended Articles

View All
What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

May 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


The companies have collaborated on a draft containing specifications that will mandate all Bluetooth location-tracking devices to notify users of any unauthorised tracking on both iOS and Android devices.
This is a significant move to protect individuals' privacy and ensure that they have control over the data collected by Bluetooth devices.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X