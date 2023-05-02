Google and Apple team up to fight unwanted tracking

2 Min(s) Read
Alphabet Incowned Google and Apple Inc said on Tuesday they were working together to curb unwanted tracking of people by Bluetooth devices such as AirTags used for finding lost items.
Alphabet Inc's Google and Apple Inc on Tuesday announced their joint efforts to combat unwanted tracking of individuals through Bluetooth devices like AirTags, which are typically used to locate lost items.
Recommended ArticlesView All
What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra
May 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered
May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not
May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach
May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
The companies have collaborated on a draft containing specifications that will mandate all Bluetooth location-tracking devices to notify users of any unauthorised tracking on both iOS and Android devices.
This is a significant move to protect individuals' privacy and ensure that they have control over the data collected by Bluetooth devices.