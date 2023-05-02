Google and Apple team up to fight unwanted tracking

Alphabet Incowned Google and Apple Inc said on Tuesday they were working together to curb unwanted tracking of people by Bluetooth devices such as AirTags used for finding lost items.

The companies have collaborated on a draft containing specifications that will mandate all Bluetooth location-tracking devices to notify users of any unauthorised tracking on both iOS and Android devices.

This is a significant move to protect individuals' privacy and ensure that they have control over the data collected by Bluetooth devices.