Google adds new features to image search to identify AI-generated images

Living in the age of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has made it difficult to believe what is real and what is not. The image of Pope Francis in a huge white puffer jacket or former US president Donald Trump getting arrested had us all fooled at first glance, if nothing else, and Google believes it has a solution to that.

Google is adding two new features to its image search to reduce the spread of misinformation, especially now that artificial intelligence tools have made the creation of photorealistic fakes trivial.

The Alphabet Inc. company’s first new feature is called ‘About this image’, serving up additional context like when an image or similar ones were first indexed by Google, where they first appeared and where else they’ve shown up online. The intent is to help users pinpoint the original source while also contextualising an image with any debunking evidence that might have been provided by news organisations.

“You’ll be able to find this tool by clicking on the three dots on an image in Google Images results, searching with an image or screenshot in Google Lens, or by swiping up in the Google App when you’re on a page and come across an image you want to learn more about. Later this year, you'll also be able to use it by right-clicking or long-pressing on an image in Chrome on desktop and mobile,” Google said in a blog post.

Google will mark every AI-generated image created by its tools as such and it’s working with other platforms and services to make sure they add the same markup to the files they put out. Midjourney and Shutterstock are among the publishers Google has on board, and the goal is to ensure that all AI content that appears in search results is flagged as such.

The provenance of images online is a growing issue in the AI age, and there are several startups working to produce verification and authentication tools. Microsoft-backed Truepic Inc., for example, offers systems that ensure an image hasn’t been manipulated from capture to delivery. Google’s new features, which are rolling out over the course of this year, are comparatively lower-tech, though they may have a bigger positive impact with sufficient industry support.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)