Google adds new features to image search to identify AI-generated images

Google will mark every AI-generated image created by its tools as such and it’s working with other platforms and services to make sure they add the same markup to the files they put out.

Living in the age of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has made it difficult to believe what is real and what is not. The image of Pope Francis in a huge white puffer jacket or former US president Donald Trump getting arrested had us all fooled at first glance, if nothing else, and Google believes it has a solution to that.

Google is adding two new features to its image search to reduce the spread of misinformation, especially now that artificial intelligence tools have made the creation of photorealistic fakes trivial.

The Alphabet Inc. company’s first new feature is called ‘About this image’, serving up additional context like when an image or similar ones were first indexed by Google, where they first appeared and where else they’ve shown up online. The intent is to help users pinpoint the original source while also contextualising an image with any debunking evidence that might have been provided by news organisations.