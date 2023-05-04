Google adds blue tick to Gmail for added sender verification

The feature would be available for all Google Workspace customers, legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers as well as personal Google account users. It started the rollout on May 3 and would take about one to three days for visibility.

Blue ticks have been making headlines for quite some time now — thanks to Elon Musk — and if you thought you had enough of them on social media platforms, think again. Users can now say hello to the new internet favourite on Gmail as well.

In its latest Workspace Updates blog post, Google has said that it is introducing blue ticks as part of its Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) in Gmail feature.

According to Google, the BIMI was introduced in 2021 and required “senders to use strong authentication and verify their brand logo in order to display a brand logo as an avatar in emails”.

The check mark will be an added level of authentication for users to identify legitimate senders from fraudsters. Just like on Twitter, when you hover over the Gmail blue tick, it will read, “This sender of this email has verified that they own google.com and the logo in the profile image.”

“Strong email authentication helps users and email security systems identify and stop spam, and also enables senders to leverage their brand trust. This increases confidence in email sources and gives readers an immersive experience, creating a better email ecosystem for everyone,” the blog post read.

The feature would be available for all Google Workspace customers, legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers as well as personal Google account users. It started the rollout on May 3 and would take about one to three days for visibility.

