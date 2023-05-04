Google adds blue tick to Gmail for added sender verification

2 Min(s) Read
The feature would be available for all Google Workspace customers, legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers as well as personal Google account users. It started the rollout on May 3 and would take about one to three days for visibility.
Blue ticks have been making headlines for quite some time now — thanks to Elon Musk — and if you thought you had enough of them on social media platforms, think again. Users can now say hello to the new internet favourite on Gmail as well.
In its latest Workspace Updates blog post, Google has said that it is introducing blue ticks as part of its Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) in Gmail feature.
According to Google, the BIMI was introduced in 2021 and required “senders to use strong authentication and verify their brand logo in order to display a brand logo as an avatar in emails”.