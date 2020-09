Ahead of the launch event of Google's Pixel 5, Pixel 4A 5G , a new Nest speaker and also a Chromecast on September 30, the tech giant mistakenly revealed the new device through an official Twitter handle. According to a report by 9to5 Google, the tweet that leaked the video also tells us the price of the Google Pixel 5. On the other hand, the leaked video gives us a mere glimpse of the design specifics like the front portion of the smartphone.

The video doesn’t give out many details about the phone’s design but it confirms that the Pixel 5 smartphone will come with a punch-hole display that houses the phone’s front camera that in turn is stacked towards the left side of the screen.

The tweet said that the new Google Pixel 5 has been priced at 74,800 Yen ( which rounds up to Rs 52,000). In the US, the phone is expected to cost between $600 (Rs 44,200 approximately) to $700 ( Rs 51,590 approximately). The video drew attention towards the 5G connectivity of the cellular device.

Additionally, the leaked video mentioned, “Google Pixel 5, the ultimate 5G-enabled smartphone from Google, is now available for pre-order. Enjoy fast movie downloads and professional-grade photography. 5G experience with the best specs."