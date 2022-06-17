Goodbye Internet Explorer: Microsoft now seeks an Edge over its competition

Microsoft has finally retired to its oldest web browser, the Internet Explorer. On June 15, After 27 years of being in service, the company ended support for Internet Explorer on several versions of Windows 10, cutting off productivity, reliability or security updates.

As Internet Explorer closes its final tab, Microsoft will redirect users to the latest version of its Edge browser. Explorer will remain a working browser, but won't be protected as new threats emerge.

The writing has officially been on the wall for Internet Explorer — the de facto web browser for Windows for nearly three decades — after Microsoft announced in 2015 that it would be replaced by Edge in Windows 10 and further.

Internet Explorer was revolutionary for its time, easily beating out competition from laggy, pre-broadband era browsers like Netscape Navigator.

However, in the years since its debut, it was easily outstripped — in terms of features and speed — by other web browsers like Mozilla Firefox, Opera, and Google’s Chrome, which is currently the world's most dominant desktop web browser.

The final goodbye has been a long time coming — with some arguing that it was overdue. Internet Explorer has been long outperformed by its competitors, and years of poor user experiences have made it the butt of many internet jokes.

Edge has its task cut out — more than 64 percent of global browser users currently use Chrome, while Explorer's share dropped to less than 1 percent. Even Edge only accounts for about 4 percent of users, as per web traffic analysis website StatCounter.

