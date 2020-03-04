Technology Good news for iPhone lovers as Foxconn 'gradually' resuming production capacity in China Updated : March 04, 2020 09:22 PM IST Its production in the Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone had slowed due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in January. Apple said in February that its revenue for the current quarter would be below its forecasts and that the worldwide iPhone supply will be temporarily constrained. From the Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone, more than 800 million Apple mobile phones were shipped out for global deliveries in the past 10 years.