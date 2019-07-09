Goldman Sachs, Singapore's Temasek lineup for 10-12% stake in BookMyShow, says report

Private equity firm General Atlantic, investment banker Goldman Sachs and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund Temasek may buy about 10-12 percent stake in BookMyShow, reported The Times of India.

The deal, if finalised, would push the online ticketing major's valuation past the $1 billion mark, said the report citing three sources familiar with the development.

The deal would involve a complete exit of SAIF Partners, which holds about 5.6 percent stake, and a partial exit of Accel India, one of the sources told the newspaper.

The discussions are said to be in the advanced stage and are expected to close in a few weeks, said the report.

The deal value is pegged at a premium to BookMyShow's valuation of over $800 million at which it raised $100 million from TPG Growth, in July last year, the report added.

Emailed queries by TOI to BookMyShow, General Atlantic and Goldman Sachs did not elicit any response, while Temasek declined to comment.