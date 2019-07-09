Technology
Goldman Sachs, Singapore's Temasek lineup for 10-12% stake in BookMyShow, says report
Updated : July 09, 2019 09:45 AM IST
The deal would involve the complete exit of SAIF Partners, who hold about 5.6 percent stake and a partial exit by Accel India, one of the sources said, adding that employees are likely to get liquidity with the deal.
The deal value is pegged at a premium to BookMyShow's valuation of over $800 million at which it raised $100 million from TPG Growth, in July last year, the report added.
