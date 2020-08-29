Technology Going green: Amazon orders 1,800 EVs from Mercedes-Benz to address climate change Updated : August 29, 2020 03:08 PM IST Mercedes-Benz also announced on Friday it has joined The Climate Pledge, which calls on new signatories to be net zero carbon across their businesses by 2040. More than 1,200 EVs in the order will have newest electric commercial van available at Mercedes-Benz — the eSprinter. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply