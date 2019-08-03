GoDaddy appoints Aman Bhutani as new CEO

Internet names and registrations management major GoDaddy on Saturday named Aman Bhutani as the company's new Chief Executive Officer as Scott Wagner is set to step down from the post due to health concerns.

"It has been a great privilege to lead GoDaddy and to have grown with the company for almost eight years.

"The Board and I have worked to identify a tremendous successor and lay the groundwork for a smooth transition. Aman brings a wealth of experience to GoDaddy, an extraordinary track record in growing a scaled business, deep expertise in product and engineering, strong delivery across go-to-market," Wagner said in a statement.

During his stint with Expedia Group Inc., Bhutani most recently served as the President.