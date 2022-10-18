Goa government to come up with mobile app for taxi operators

By Pihu Yadav

Mini The issue was raised during the last Legislative Assembly session, during which the government had clarified that a mobile app will be introduced to bring all taxi operators together on one platform, Khaunte said.

The Goa government said on Tuesday that it would create a smartphone application that would serve as a centralised platform for the state's entire taxi business. To discuss the matter, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met with the state's ministers of tourism and transportation, Rohan Khaunte and Mauvin Godinho.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Khaunte said all taxi associations will be taken into confidence while designing the mobile application. We will discuss this app with everybody before finalising the project, the minister said, adding that the taxi business in Goa cannot stay away from adopting technology

Earlier this month, Goa's Transport Minister, Mauvin Godinho also said that the government will launch a 'Multimodal transport App' to give choice to visitors at affordable rates for last mile connectivity.

"One who lands in Goa at Dabolim airport, whether he or she wants to travel by taxi, bus or rickshaw or motorcycle pilot (a two-wheeler taxi), can choose the mode of transport through this App. It will give last-mile connectivity," Godinho said here.

He said that the government will bring more electric buses into the fleet of the state government-operated Kadamba Transport Corporation to give good service to the people of Goa.

The minister has also expressed his fear that the Dabolim airport might shut down if local taxi operators fail to support app-based taxi services.

