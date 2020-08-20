Technology
Gmail users facing issues with attachments and log-in
Updated : August 20, 2020 02:12 PM IST
The trouble could not have come at a more inappropriate time as millions are depending on their google accounts as most people are working remotely
Many users took online sites to report the matter complaining about the troubles they faced along with hashtags #Gmail and #gmaildown, which have since becomes a trend on twitter.
The tech giant, on its part acknowledged the problem and assures they are looking into the matter.