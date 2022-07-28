Gmail gets a makeover: Here are the details

Google has begun rolling out the new user interface for Gmail to all its users who have turned on chat. The reworked look has brought some frequently used applications of the platform closer, integrated several new features, and made the overall experience more user-friendly.

The update has moved the Mail, Spaces, Meet, and Chat buttons into one list at the top left corner of the Gmail window, saving the hassle of launching these applications separately. In addition, the company has added a collapsible panel that helps the user navigate between various Google apps. The makeover allows users to reply to a chat notification in full or pop-up window format.

The new Gmail avatar, based on Google’s Material Design 3, is on a full rollout. The tech giant has focused on making the design more aligned with the modern era. The new UI is more streamlined, clean, and customised according to the user.

Tweaks are also made to the search capabilities and suggestions in Gmail, including intent matching for names and email addresses. The suggestions are more personalised based on the historical interaction with the application. Also, Gmail now has various filters to help assist the search feature further.

Google gave a sneak peek of the new look in January this year. Since then, the user interface has undergone several changes and additions based on user feedback.

In case the new design does not strike a chord with any user, Google allows an option to switch back to the old layout as well, at least for now. If one needs to change back to the old design, all they need to do is follow these simple instructions:

Launch Gmail and at the top right, click on Settings.

Under the Quick Settings option, select ‘Go back to the original Gmail view.’

Now, launch Gmail in a new window. The old design will be reinstated.