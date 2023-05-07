Global semiconductor shortage hitting bottom, expect recovery soon

3 Min(s) Read
A global semiconductor shortage created a turmoil in its various end user industries like automobiles, electronics, lighting and power, among others. While the sales witnessed significant ups and downs in 2022, the chip sales reached the highest-ever annual total in 2022. However, the slowdown in the second half of the year, substantially limited growth.
Global semiconductor sales data reported by the Semiconductor Industry Association for March 2023 showed some signs of levelling off at a bottom. Total semiconductor sales fell 19.6 percent year on year in March, compared with declines of 24.1 percent year on year in February and 20.1 percent year on year in January.