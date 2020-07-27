  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

Global prospects dim for China's tech champions as great powers clash

Updated : July 27, 2020 09:25 AM IST

Chinese companies with world-beating technology -- including drone-maker DJI, artificial intelligence firms Megvii, SenseTime and iFlytek, surveillance camera vendor Hikvision and e-commerce conglomerate Alibaba Group -- are also among those losing access to markets.
US President Donald Trump has ratcheted up anti-China rhetoric as he seeks re-election and Chinese President Xi Jinping has taken a tough line.
Tensions have also risen between Beijing and other countries over new security laws passed for Hong Kong, and a border skirmish with Indian troops led to an India government ban on 59 Chinese apps.
Global prospects dim for China's tech champions as great powers clash

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Monday's top brokerage calls: ICICI Bank, ITC and more

Monday's top brokerage calls: ICICI Bank, ITC and more

Make tocilizumab, plasma therapy available for every COVID-19 patient: Gehlot to officials

Make tocilizumab, plasma therapy available for every COVID-19 patient: Gehlot to officials

ICICI Bank posts strong Q1 results; collection to be key going forward

ICICI Bank posts strong Q1 results; collection to be key going forward

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement