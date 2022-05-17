Gizmore ropes in cricketer Dinesh Karthik as brand ambassador

Gizmore, a homegrown consumer electronics brand, has roped in veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik as its brand ambassador. Karthik will boost the company's fitness-focused portfolio, a press release said.

Karthik currently represents the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing 15th edition of the Indian Premier League and has played for the national side across formats.

Gizmore said Karthik's "single-minded quest for success and achievement perfectly embodies Gizmore's personality".

Karthik said Gizmore is a brand with which "I can relate so readily. As an athlete, I've always believed in continuously pushing the limits and raising the bar for performance. And Gizmore, as a brand too, has a similar ideology".

Gizmore currently has smartwatches, personal audio, home audio and other products in its portfolio.

Recently, the company launched its first 'Make in India' smartwatch — GIZFIT 910 PRO — priced at Rs 2,499.

