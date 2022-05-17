Gizmore ropes in cricketer Dinesh Karthik as brand ambassador

Gizmore, a homegrown consumer electronics brand, has roped in veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik as its brand ambassador. Karthik will boost the company's fitness-focused portfolio, a press release said.
Gizmore said Karthik's "single-minded quest for success and achievement perfectly embodies Gizmore's personality".
Karthik said Gizmore is a brand with which "I can relate so readily. As an athlete, I've always believed in continuously pushing the limits and raising the bar for performance. And Gizmore, as a brand too, has a similar ideology".
Gizmore currently has smartwatches, personal audio, home audio and other products in its portfolio.
Recently, the company launched its first 'Make in India' smartwatch — GIZFIT 910 PRO — priced at Rs 2,499.