Gizmore partners with Snapdeal to launch Slate, a women-centric smartwatch

Gizmore, a homegrown smart accessories, fitness gear, and home audio brand, announced the launch of Slate — a women-centric smartwatch — at an introductory price of Rs 2,699.

The smartwatch has a rectangular case with a 1.57 inch IPS Curved Display and a 500-nits peak brightness. It also supports the always-on-display feature. Encased in a metal frame, Gizmore Slate comes with a silicone strap.

The smartwatch has been launched in pink, grey and black colours and will retail exclusively on Snapdeal for Rs 2,299. After the first 1,000 units are sold, the price will be increased to Rs 2,699.

During the launch, Chief Merchandising Officer of Snapdeal Limited Saurabh Bansal said, “There is a rise in demand for a budget smartwatch equipped with wellness and connectivity features with battery longevity. For our value-focused customers, we are happy that Gizmore chose Snapdeal as its preferred platform to reach them in Tier two & three towns.”

Gizmore is an affordable smart accessories brand that has a countrywide network of over 15,000 dealers across 225+ and is also available in 500+ modern retail outlets, a press release said.