Gizmore launches wireless earbuds starting at Rs 999

Gizmore, a homegrown consumer electronics brand, has launched Truly Wireles Stereo (TWS) earbuds — GIZBUDs 809 and GIZBUDs 851.

According to a company press release, these earbuds are designed to fit snugly in the ear and are an "ultimate companion for any adventure or workout". Each bud can also be utilised individually, allowing for simultaneous use by two individuals, the release added.

However, the company seems to have borrowed heavily from Apple while designing the GIZBUDs 851, which, if it weren't for the brand name prominently etched on the case and the earbuds, could easily be mistaken for AirPods Pro. The resemblance is uncanny.

Gizmore’s Gizbuds 851 (left) and Apple’s AirPods Pro (right)

The press release claims the GIZBUDs 851 can deliver up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge and the case a Type C charging port. Priced at Rs 999, the earbuds are also sweat and water resistant.

The GIZBUDs 809 can purportedly deliver up to 24 hours of playback on a single charge. Priced at Rs 999, the earbuds will be available in major offline and online stores.

(Image: Gizmore)