Gizmore launches new smartwatch for Rs 2,499 during Flipkart sale

By Pihu Yadav

Mini Gizmore, a homegrown electronics brand, announced the launch of its new smartwatch, GIZFIT Glow, which will be available for Rs 2,499 during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale.

Gizmore, a homegrown electronics brand, announced the launch of its new smartwatch, GIZFIT Glow, which will be available for Rs 2,499 during Flipkart ’s Big Billion Days Sale.

GIZFIT Glow is the first smartwatch from Gizmore to come with a 1.37-inch always-on AMOLED display with a 550-nit peak brightness. Additionally, it has an IP68 certification for water and dust resistance and is also said to offer unlimited watch faces and customisations.

According to Gizmore, GIZFIT Glow comes with a split screen option, rotating crown controls and a dedicated button for sports mode that can also be used to change the UI with a double tap. The sports modes on that watch allow users to capture all their fitness data. It also supports voice assistants.

The watch also reportedly comes with health and wellness features such as a SpO2 monitor, Heart Rate monitor, blood pressure monitor, stress monitor, sleep tracker and female health tracker and meditative breathing feature, to name a few. It also has a Bluetooth calling feature that allows users to dial and receive calls directly from the watch. Users can also control music from the watch.

Availability and Pricing

GIZFIT Glow will be retailing exclusively on Flipkart. The Big Billion Days Sale is now live and GIZFIT Glow will be retailing for Rs 2,499 during this sale. Post this sale period, users will be able to buy this watch for Rs 3,499. This smartwatch will be available in black, brown, burgundy and various strap colour options.

Also Read: Google confirms the release of Pixel 7 series in India