Gizmore launches new 'gaming' smartwatch for Rs 1,799 on Flipkart

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini GIZFIT Ultra will be available in three colour options — Grey, Burgundy, and Black. While the price on the box of GIZFIT Ultra is Rs 5,999, it will exclusively retail on Flipkart from August 7, for Rs 1,799. This special price is only for the first four days, after which GIZFIT Ultra will be available for Rs. 2,699.

Gizmore, a smart accessories brand, announced the launch of its new gaming smartwatch GIZFIT Ultra, which will retail exclusively on Flipkart.

According to the company, the GIZFIT Ultra features a 1.69-inch HD curved display with 500 nits of brightness. The smartwatch is also said to have over 60 sports modes. It is an AI voice search-enabled Bluetooth calling smartwatch and is compatible with both Alexa and Siri. The device is rated IP68 for water and dust resistance, a press release said.

The smartwatch comes with three pre-installed games and features a built-in speaker and mic. Gizmore claims that the battery on the device can last up to 15 days on a single charge.

It will also monitor the user’s heart, track sleep, and check oxygen saturation levels (SpO2) and pulse rate. It can even help in keeping a check on the menstrual cycle.

Gizmore launched its first ‘Made in India’ smartwatch, the GIZFIT 910 PRO, in Aprilm for Rs 2,499. Meant for fitness enthusiasts the watch came with a multi-sports mode to track indoor and outdoor activities such as yoga, swimming, running, walking, etc. and could also monitor blood pressure, heartbeat, and SpO2 levels.