    technology News

    Gizmore announces new smartwatch, Glow Luxe, for Rs 3,499
    By Pihu Yadav

    The Gizmore Glow Luxe will be available across offline stores, on Flipkart and Gizmore’s official website from October 18 for Rs 3,499.

    Gizmore, a homegrown electronics brand, has expanded its smartwatch lineup with a new wearable, the Glow Luxe. The smartwatch comes with a 1.32-inch circular AMOLED display with 500 nits of peak brightness. The display is enclosed in a zinc alloy casing with leather and steel straps. It is also said to be rated IP67 for water and dust resistance.
    The Glow Luxe comes with Bluetooth calling with a battery backup that is said to last up to 15 days. Users can also browse and listen to music on the watch. Voice Assistants like Google Assistant and Siri are also reportedly supported on the device. Additionally, users will also have several customisable options for watch faces.
    Also Read: Diwali 2022: Top offers on smartphones & other products on Flipkart & Amazon
    Gizmore said in a statement that the watch is also equipped with health and wellness features like a body temperature sensor, 24x7 heart rate measurement, menstrual tracking, sleep monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, and more than 100 sports modes.
    The Gizmore Glow Luxe will be available across offline stores, on Flipkart and Gizmore’s official website from October 18 for Rs 3,499. The home-grown brand recently launched Bluetooth calling smartwatches — Gizmore Blaze and the GIZFIT Glow in collaboration with Flipkart. The Blaze is available for Rs 1,599 and the Glow retails for Rs 2,499.
    Also Read: Gizmore launches new smartwatch for Rs 2,499 during Flipkart sale
