Gita GPT — AI that bridges gap between ancient wisdom and modern technology

The brainchild of BITS Pilani alumnus and entrepreneur Sukuru Sai Vineet, Gita GPT was born on January 28 and has been answering life's toughest questions with wisdom from the Gita ever since.
In the ever-evolving world of technology, a beacon of ancient wisdom shines bright. A new player has emerged in the digital realm bustling world of chatbots. Introducing 'Gita GPT', a chatbot steeped in the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita and crafted by a Google Software Development Engineer.
The chatbot is powered by the mighty GPT-3 (ChatGPT is powered by GPT 3.5), and analyses the lecture of the sacred text of Bhagavad Gita to provide insightful responses.
Though currently down for maintenance, this app not only analyses the Bhagavad Gita for relevant answers, but it also serves as a tool for spreading the word of Dharma.
When asked the age-old question of 'What is the meaning of life?', Gita GPT delves into the teachings of the sacred text and offers the following answer: "The meaning of life is to strive from liberation from old age and death, taking refuge in God and realising Brahman (Universe), the knowledge of Self and all action."
However, spreading this ancient wisdom comes with a cost. Vineet is seeking 'Bhiksham' (donations) to keep Gita GPT running smoothly. In his words, "Spreading the word of Dharma is, unfortunately, not free."
For those interested in supporting the chatbot, small donations can be made through UPI (BharatPe) or Ethereum (digital currency), details for which are available on Vineet's twitter account.
Join hands with Vineet and Gita GPT in their quest to spread the timeless wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita to the world.
First Published: Feb 10, 2023 10:34 PM IST
