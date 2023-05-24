GIFs are dying, says GIPHY — Shutterstock just might give them a second wind

On Tuesday, GIPHY finally got out of that deal and was acquired by Shutterstock for $53 million in cash. For context, Meta reportedly paid $400 million for the New York-based company in 2020.

“Marketplace commentary and user sentiment towards GIFs on social media shows that they have fallen out of fashion as a content form, with younger users, in particular, describing GIFs as ‘for boomers’ and ‘cringe’.”

This is a statement that GIF search engine GIPHY shared with the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), the UK’s competition regulator, in its attempt to get out of Meta’s acquisition. The usage of GIFs — which are basically animated images — has no doubt declined over the years, but nobody expects a company to go public and say, “Hey, we know we’re not cool anymore.”

On Tuesday, GIPHY finally got out of that deal and was acquired by Shutterstock for $53 million in cash. For context, Meta reportedly paid $400 million for the New York-based company in 2020.