    Get vaccinated, wear a mask: Today's Google doodle promotes COVID-19 appropriate behaviour

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Google is famous for sending out strong messages and celebrating landmark events as well as anniversaries of influential people through its animated doodles.

    Google is famous for sending out strong messages and celebrating landmark events as well as anniversaries of influential people through its animated doodles. Continuing with the trend, the popular search engine rolled out a doodle on Tuesday (June 22) to encourage the use of masks and urge people to get inoculated to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infections.

    In the doodle, the letters of the word — GOOGLE — have been shown as animated characters wearing masks and there is a table adjacent to the letter 'E' where vaccine vials are kept. The message is loud and clear — get vaccinated, wear a mask and save lives. “Covid-19 vaccines are rolling out. See the NHS guidelines for eligibility,” says the search engine when you place the cursor on the doodle.

    This doodle comes a day after India administered 86.16 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses across the country in 24 hours. The record-breaking vaccine figures came on June 21, the first day of the Centre's new vaccination policy roll-out.

    Google had used the similar 'wear a mask, get vaccinated' doodle on May 1 as well. These doodles come at a time when almost every country is making attempts to get over the pandemic by covering maximum people under its inoculation drive.

    On June 20, Google celebrated Father's Day with an animated doodle. "Today's Doodle is popping up to wish everyone a Happy Father's Day!" the search engine said on June 20.

    First Published:  IST
