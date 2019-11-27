Get set to play two new Temple Run games next year, here's what to expect...

As if Temple Run 1 and 2 weren’t addictive enough, the game's creators, Imangi Studios, will launch two new versions of the popular mobile game, starting next year.

"We have two new Temple Run games coming out next year,” said Imangi Studios’ chief executive officer, Walter Devins in an exclusive chat with CNBC-TV18, on the sidelines of the Indian Game Developer Conference, in Hyderabad.

"We want to create new content and give reasons for our players to come back and have fun," Devins added, "One of these games is definitely slated to come out in October next year, and the other temple run game possibly next year, but maybe in 2021."

New Updates And A Backstory

CNBC-TV18 learns that Imangi is currently working on a series of LIVE updates even as the groundwork is set in place for the launch of Temple Run’s latest versions. "We have 15 new maps and 22 characters that we’ve come out with and are continuing to work on,” said Devins.

But that isn’t all. The game’s creators are adding some semblance of finesse to the gameplay by developing a 300-page document authored by Hollywood screenwriters on Temple Run’s backstory. "Why is your character running? Is someone a good guy or a bad guy? What do they do if they once they get the idol, and will they be able to keep it? Does this person like the other person? What does this world mean? We are going to let our fans know all this information and give them a reason to keep at it," Devins added.

Desi Touch

At present, Temple Run 2 along with Candy Crush and Subway Surfers dominates 55 percent of the market share of gaming apps on the Android platform. Among the game’s recently launched maps and characters, was a succinct Desi touch thanks to its 'Jungle' map and Indian-origin characters Rahi Rajaa and Nidhi Nirmal. While these additions have been brought about to cater to a growing number of Indian gamers, there’s one more reason.

"We listened to our Indian fans and created a new map called the Jungle map based on dense Indian jungles, two Indian characters, which are popular in the country," he said, "But we still want to make content that works for the world, and as it happens the Jungle map is really popular in the US and UK because Indian lore and culture is popular in the rest of the world."

More Running

Ever since Temple Run made its iOS debut in August 2011, the game’s simple core gameplay of running, Devins said, has been the secret to its success. "It's simplicity. Everybody understands running, everybody understands the danger, the game is quick and easy to play," he said, "There are no words that you need to understand, you just need to hit go and start running away from the bad monkey that’s chasing you."