Get set to play two new Temple Run games next year, here's what to expect...

Updated : November 27, 2019 08:44 PM IST

The game’s creators are adding some semblance of finesse to the gameplay by developing a 300-page document authored by Hollywood screenwriters on Temple Run’s backstory.
At present, Temple Run 2 along with Candy Crush and Subway Surfers dominates 55 percent of the market share of gaming apps on the Android platform.
