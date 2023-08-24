Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran calls for regulating generative AI

In the era of technological advancement, artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a transformative force that is reshaping industries and societies alike. As AI systems become increasingly sophisticated, the need for regulation has become a pressing concern. N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, highlighted the importance of regulating generative AI at the B20 Summit curtain raiser event.

Generative AI has lot to offer. With AI so much can be done in terms of not only business impact but societal impact, however it requires to be regulated in some form," Chandrasekaran said.

Generative AI, a subset of artificial intelligence , refers to systems that can generate human-like content, including text, images, and even music. Recent advancements in this field, particularly with models like GPT-3 and its successors, have showcased the remarkable capabilities of generative AI. These systems can produce realistic content, simulate human conversation, and even generate creative works of art.

However, with great power comes great responsibility. As generative AI becomes more prevalent, concerns regarding its ethical use, potential for misuse, and the impact on various industries have come to the forefront.