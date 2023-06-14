One should not overlook the importance of human touch while using disruptive technologies like generative AI, says expert

As disruptive technologies like AI continue to advance, questions surrounding their impact and potential risks will persist. Finding the right balance between AI-generated content and human moderation is crucial in leveraging the advantages of AI while maintaining brand integrity. By combining the strengths of both AI and human expertise, businesses can unlock the true potential of generative AI and navigate the ever-evolving landscape of marketing in the digital age.

Generative artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT are sweeping across our world. While ChatGPT answers all questions, for brands and businesses, and in our everyday lives, there are more questions than answers about disruptive technologies like AI.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Sahil Deswal, Chief Growth & Marketing Officer at Bobble AI, acknowledges the benefits of AI in automating repetitive tasks and improving efficiency. However, he cautions against overlooking the importance of the human touch.

Deswal emphasizes that companies are not just brands but also entities that require consistent representation. While generative AI like ChatGPT can enhance creative outputs such as copies, ads, and videos, there remains a risk of generating inaccurate or biased content based on historical data within the AI model. Deswal stresses the need for human moderation and critical thinking to ensure that the generated content aligns with the broader user base and maintains brand consistency.

"A lot of repetitive tasks can be automated using AI, which saves time and improves efficiency but the human aspect should not go out of the picture. Ultimately companies are a brand and that brand consistency has to be maintained. So one of the risk that ChatGPT today has is, it is going to look at a certain historical data in the large model and it might give answers which are not accurate or it doesn't subscribe to a larger set of your user base. So in that case a moderation still needs to be there. I would say that ChatGPT or any generative AI technology today is helping us do better copies, ads, videos but still in the critical thinking it's the human driving the show," Deswal said.

Mukesh Ghuraiya, Chief Marketing Officer at Modi Naturals, emphasises the transformative power of generative AI. He notes that while traditional AI was primarily used to optimize recommendations and gain insights from large datasets, generative AI, such as ChatGPT, goes a step further by actually generating content. From a marketing standpoint, this technology offers tremendous value as it optimizes time, and in business, time is money. Ghuraiya highlights how generative AI enables marketers and brand managers to accomplish tasks more quickly, thereby increasing productivity and efficiency.

"Earlier artificial intelligence (AI) was used to optimise your recommendations, work on large data sets and get some insights, but what generative AI or ChatGPT is doing is, it is generating content. As a marketer or a brand manager, generative AI optimises your time and in a business space time is money. So if a technology can help you do your task faster, then it certainly adds value as a fundamental tool. So from a marketing point of view, ChatGPT is bringing in speed and efficiency and so the team is able to do more stuff in less time. So as a marketer generative AI is an interesting tool for us," Ghuraiya said.

Generative AI tools like ChatGPT have undoubtedly made a significant impact on various industries, including marketing. The ability to generate content quickly and efficiently has empowered marketers to accomplish more in less time. However, it is essential to strike a balance between the capabilities of AI and the human element. While AI can automate tasks and enhance creativity, human oversight is necessary to ensure accuracy, inclusivity, and critical thinking.

Watch video for entire discussion.