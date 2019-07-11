Business
Gautam Adani's next business plan is to sell data services to Amazon, Google, says report
Updated : July 11, 2019 11:08 AM IST
India is considering a new law that will require data to be stored locally.
Adani is hoping to capitalise on demand from foreign technology companies that are expanding their operations in the country, the report said.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more