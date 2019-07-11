Gautam Adani's next business plan is to sell data services to Amazon, Google, says report

In what he believes could be yet another big moneymaker for him, Gautam Adani is now setting his sight on selling data storage services to tech majors such as Amazon and Google, Business Standard reported.

India is considering a new law that will require data to be stored locally. Adani Enterprises, the report said, is looking to invest Rs 70,000 crore for building data parks in a southern state in the next 20 years.

Adani is hoping to capitalise on demand from foreign technology companies that are expanding their operations in the country, the report added.