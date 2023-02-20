Garmin Venu Sq 2 Review: The Venu Sq 2 might be a tad overpriced, but that is not to say it is not worth every penny you shell out for it — nearly every Garmin smartwatch is, but my bet is that the Venu Sq 2 will have had a wider appeal had it been priced closer to the Rs 20,000 mark rather than Rs 29,990.

At nearly Rs 30,000, the Garmin Venu Sq 2 is among the higher end for smartwatches, especially in a price-sensitive market like India and especially given that companies like Boult Audio and other budget brands keep releasing smartwatches in the sub-3k segment.

But the Venu Sq 2 has one thing firmly in its favour — Garmin.

Now, Garmin as a fitness accessory brand needs no introduction. It is quite possibly the top platform-agnostic brand for fitness enthusiasts, with a range of offerings aimed at very casual users to the the most hardcore.

That said, for what it offers, the Venu Sq 2 might be a tad overpriced. That is not to say it is not worth every penny you shell out for it — nearly every Garmin smartwatch is, but my bet is that the Venu Sq 2 will have had a wider appeal had it been priced closer to the Rs 20,000 mark rather than Rs 29,990.

Now that the price is out of the way, let's get into the nuts and bolts of it.

Garmin lent me a review unit of the Venu Sq 2, and as is my wont, I have thoughts.

I received the Metallic Mint colour variant of the Venu Sq 2, but it also comes in Cream White, which comes with a white watch band and a gold casing, and Shadow Grey, which is essentially black.

As for the watch itself, it's classic Garmin. It has a square shaped AMOLED display that is more than bright enough for all light settings. Plus, it comes equipped with an always-on-display. I'm not the biggest fan of always-on displays as I think they're superfluous, especially in a smartwatch that you can turn on with a flick of your wrist — as you would with a regular watch — but there are those who swear by them. So, hey, you do you.

That said, the always-on display seems to have no discernible effect on the battery, which lasts days and days. In my 21 days of testing, I've had to charge the Venu Sq 2 twice, which is impressive, considering I charge my Apple Watch every day.

Add to that a plethora of sports and fitness tracking modes that keep tabs on energy levels, sleep score, respiration, hydration and stress, women’s health, and heart rate. Besides, my favourite feature is the Body Battery — which, through some technological wizardry, tells you how much energy your body has at any point in time.

The sports activities that the Venu Sq 2 tracks include more than 25 built-in indoor and GPS apps, including walking, running, cycling, HIIT, swimming, golf and more — on this front, the Venu Sq 2 performs as well as any of its Garmin brethren.

I must confess I wasn't wild about wearing the mint green watch, but it kind of grows on your after a few days. It does, however, clash with practically everything I wear so, if you are into neutral colours as I am, then the black variant is the way to go — despite what Netflix tells you, black is, and will remain, the new black. If you do like the bolder white or green, then, go for you. It's a free country.

In conclusion

If you've got upwards of Rs 25,000, and if you want a good smartwatch-slash-fitness tracker and are not tied into the Apple ecosystem, the Garmin Venu Sq 2 will be well worth your money.