Garmin teases new smartwatch with a 'battery that outlasts'

The standout feature of this smartwatch seems to be its solar charging technology, which allows users to enjoy an extended battery life without the hassle of frequent recharging.

Garmin has created quite a buzz among fitness enthusiasts and tech enthusiasts alike with its latest teaser on Instagram.

In addition to its solar charging capabilities, the new Garmin smartwatch also boasts a built-in LED flashlight. This feature is specifically designed to enhance safety during low-light conditions, such as nighttime running or outdoor adventures.

Furthermore, Garmin said that its upcoming smartwatch will offer GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) support. This advanced feature ensures improved navigation accuracy, making it an indispensable companion for outdoor activities like hiking, camping, and exploring unfamiliar territories.

Stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated smartwatch as Garmin unveils further information regarding its features, availability, and pricing in the near future.