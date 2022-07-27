Garmin rolls out new updates for improved health monitoring and user experience

Tech giant Garmin announced software updates for their smartwatches on Wednesday. The new updates will allow the latest users to upgrade their health monitoring and safety features.

Featuring Garmin’s proprietary Health Science data including advanced sleep monitoring, intensity minutes and fitness age, the new software update will deliver a list of sports activities, supporting customer needs for varying active lifestyles and sports preferences. Additionally, the patch will also add updates to the user experience for day-to-day usability.

Also Read: realme introduces a slew of new devices with the launch of PAD X

Equipped with the Firstbeat Analytics engine, Garmin provides analytics for both wellness and performance. This also enables users to utilise the data on their wrists to keep closer tabs on their health wellness and performance. According to the company, the comprehensive suite of data will allow users to pick up on their own health trends, improve their training, and ultimately understand their bodies and health better.

In a press release, the company explained what the updates will entail. This is what it said:

Health Monitoring Enhancements

Advanced sleep tracking – Improved on-device sleep detection and sleep staging, new combined restlessness score and graph

Intensity Minutes widget update – New Intensity Minutes widget for users to gauge their intensity minutes each day

Breathwork Activity and Respiration widget – New Breathwork activity and Respiration Rate data field and Respiration widget in the Instinct 2 Series

Body Battery Algorithm update – Enhanced algorithm in the Instinct 2 Series

Fitness Age display – Newly added Fitness Age display to user profile settings

Also Read: The new Samsung Galaxy foldables may cost you more this year

Safety Feature Improvements

Incident detection update – Updated Incident Detection recognition across different activities including Walking, Hiking and generic use. Available in selected models

Updated user experience for Safety and Tracking – Easily share a message with your live location with preselected contacts, or pre-designate an emergency contact so that in case of emergencies, your watch can instantly help call for help

Expanded Sports Activities List

New sports activities including Horseback Riding, Tennis, and Jump Rope across selected models

Added Green Contours support to Golf activity – Pair with the Garmin Golf app to see the slope direction of the green on selected courses right from your watch

Enhanced Run/ Walk/ Standing detection – Enhanced algorithm to improve detection for stops during activities, and added Run/Walk/Standing detection to the activity summary page for running sports

Updated Up Ahead – Updated Up Ahead feature to support imported GPX files for the latest outdoor range of watches

User Interface Improvements

Garmin Connect App Real-time Settings keyboard – Newly added feature to modify settings in Garmin Connect mobile app across the latest Outdoor models

Additional metrics in post-activity summary – Added post-activity metrics including Acclimation, Pace, Detailed Speed, Bouldering metrics, Strength metrics and Indoor Climbing metrics across corresponding activities