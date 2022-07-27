Garmin rolls out new updates for improved health monitoring and user experience

Tech giant Garmin announced software updates for their smartwatches on Wednesday. The new updates will allow the latest users to upgrade their health monitoring and safety features.
Featuring Garmin’s proprietary Health Science data including advanced sleep monitoring, intensity minutes and fitness age, the new software update will deliver a list of sports activities, supporting customer needs for varying active lifestyles and sports preferences. Additionally, the patch will also add updates to the user experience for day-to-day usability.
Equipped with the Firstbeat Analytics engine, Garmin provides analytics for both wellness and performance. This also enables users to utilise the data on their wrists to keep closer tabs on their health wellness and performance. According to the company, the comprehensive suite of data will allow users to pick up on their own health trends, improve their training, and ultimately understand their bodies and health better.
In a press release, the company explained what the updates will entail. This is what it said:
Health Monitoring Enhancements
Safety Feature Improvements
Expanded Sports Activities List
User Interface Improvements
Users can download the updates via Garmin Express.