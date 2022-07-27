    Home

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    Garmin has rolled out new updates for improved health monitoring and user experience for all its smartwatches. This is what users can expect from the update, which will be available for downloading via Garmin Express.

    Garmin rolls out new updates for improved health monitoring and user experience
    Tech giant Garmin announced software updates for their smartwatches on Wednesday. The new updates will allow the latest users to upgrade their health monitoring and safety features.
    Featuring Garmin’s proprietary Health Science data including advanced sleep monitoring, intensity minutes and fitness age, the new software update will deliver a list of sports activities, supporting customer needs for varying active lifestyles and sports preferences. Additionally, the patch will also add updates to the user experience for day-to-day usability.
    Equipped with the Firstbeat Analytics engine, Garmin provides analytics for both wellness and performance. This also enables users to utilise the data on their wrists to keep closer tabs on their health wellness and performance. According to the company, the comprehensive suite of data will allow users to pick up on their own health trends, improve their training, and ultimately understand their bodies and health better.
    In a press release, the company explained what the updates will entail. This is what it said:
    Health Monitoring Enhancements
      • Advanced sleep tracking – Improved on-device sleep detection and sleep staging, new combined restlessness score and graph
      • Intensity Minutes widget update – New Intensity Minutes widget for users to gauge their intensity minutes each day
      • Breathwork Activity and Respiration widget – New Breathwork activity and Respiration Rate data field and Respiration widget in the Instinct 2 Series
      • Body Battery Algorithm update – Enhanced algorithm in the Instinct 2 Series
      • Fitness Age display – Newly added Fitness Age display to user profile settings
        • Safety Feature Improvements
          • Incident detection update – Updated Incident Detection recognition across different activities including Walking, Hiking and generic use. Available in selected models
          • Updated user experience for Safety and Tracking – Easily share a message with your live location with preselected contacts, or pre-designate an emergency contact so that in case of emergencies, your watch can instantly help call for help
            • Expanded Sports Activities List
              • New sports activities including Horseback Riding, Tennis, and Jump Rope across selected models
                  • Added Green Contours support to Golf activity – Pair with the Garmin Golf app to see the slope direction of the green on selected courses right from your watch
                  • Enhanced Run/ Walk/ Standing detection – Enhanced algorithm to improve detection for stops during activities, and added Run/Walk/Standing detection to the activity summary page for running sports
                  • Updated Up Ahead – Updated Up Ahead feature to support imported GPX files for the latest outdoor range of watches
                    • User Interface Improvements
                      • Garmin Connect App Real-time Settings keyboard – Newly added feature to modify settings in Garmin Connect mobile app across the latest Outdoor models
                      • Additional metrics in post-activity summary – Added post-activity metrics including Acclimation, Pace, Detailed Speed, Bouldering metrics, Strength metrics and Indoor Climbing metrics across corresponding activities
                        • Users can download the updates via Garmin Express.
