Garmin smartwatches to beam vitals of crew aboard five-day space mission

NASA researchers will be monitoring and collecting the biometrics such as heart rate, sleep patterns, pulse oximetry of crew members who would be onboard the upcoming Polaris Dawn human spaceflight. During the five-day mission, the biometrics would be monitored on a single charge via the Garmin smartwatches the crew would be wearing.

The Polaris Dawn crew aboard a Dragon spacecraft would be launched by SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, later this year.

"The exceptional battery life of our smartwatches will allow researchers the opportunity to continuously monitor all four crew members while awake and at rest over the five-day mission— with no downtime needed to recharge the battery,” said Garmin's vice-president of global sales Dan Bartel.

The Polaris Dawn mission attempts to reach the highest orbit of the earth ever flown with humans and also complete the first-ever commercial spacewalk. The health and biomedical research for the same is being supported by the Translational Research Institute for Space Health (TRISH) at Baylor College of Medicine.

Garmin smartwatches have a long battery life as well as rugged durability and also an extensive suite of all-day health monitoring features. “The trove of biometric data provided by Garmin fēnix smartwatches will allow us to better understand how the body adjusts to being in space,” said Jimmy Wu, TRISH senior biomedical engineer.

The physiological data would be added to TRISH's EXPAND database, helping research and understand human health and performance for future space exploration missions, he added.

