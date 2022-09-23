Garmin offers up to Rs 5,500 discount on select smartwatches ahead of festive season

By Pihu Yadav

Mini The offers will be valid from September 24 to October 27 on Garmin's official website.

With Dusshera and Diwali just around the corner, Garmin India is offering special discounts of up to Rs 5,500, or 24 percent, on select GPS smartwatches namely — Venu SQ, Approach S12, Forerunner 55 and Approach S62.

Venu SQ is equipped with an always-on LCD display with a battery life that Garmin claims can last up to six days. The smartwatch also offers GPS functionality and multi-sports modes including running, aerobics, yoga, swimming, weights, cycling, skiing and golf built in.

The Forerunner 55 is a lightweight GPS running smartwatch for beginners which offers training features like assessing your physical condition and training record, and predicting future race times. Additionally, the Garmin Forerunner 55 helps monitor daily data including heart rate, steps, walking distance, calories burned and activity reminders.

Also Read: JetSynthesys announces a new mobile app to scan and digitise documents in collaboration with Mobicule

Approach S12 is a GPS Golf watch that comes with more than 42,000 Course View maps of golf courses around the world. The course maps give distances to hazards and doglegs. The watch claims to offer up to 30 hours of battery life in GPS mode.

Approach S62 is a premium GPS golf watch, which offers a large 1.3-inch touchscreen display. The Hazard view feature on the watch allows users to scroll through each hazard on the map and get critical distance information. Enhanced heart rate3 technology is said to gauge the intensity of the user’s fitness activities. The watch also displays wind speed and direction.