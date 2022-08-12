Garmin offers Independence Day discounts on select Forerunner smartwatches

By CNBCTV18.com

On Friday, Garmin India announced special discounts of up to Rs 9,000 on select Forerunner GPS running smartwatches — Forerunner 245, Forerunner 745, and Forerunner 45. Garmin says the smartwatches are ideal running and fitness partners, and are designed with the well-being of runners and athletes in mind.

The Forerunner 245 GPS running smartwatch can evaluate your current training status to indicate if you’re under-training or overdoing it. Additionally, the Garmin Forerunner 245 claims to offer performance monitoring features, safety and tracking features such as built-in incident detection, and up to seven days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 24 hours in GPS mode. The watch is priced at Rs 36,490 and is up for Rs 30,990 during the offer period.

The Forerunner 745 GPS running watch can detail training stats and on-device workouts along with the usual smartwatch functionality. It helps you track your runs, rides, and swims; and gives built-in activity profiles for running, triathlon, cycling, swimming, track running and more. It can also provide personalised run and cycling workout suggestions. The watch is priced at Rs 51,990 and is up for Rs 42,990 during the offer period.

The Forerunner 45 GPS running watch monitors heart rate and features GPS to track your pace, distance, intervals and more. According to Garmin, the smartwatch gives smart notifications for incoming texts and calls, and provides safety and tracking features and assistance. The company also says that the Forerunner 45 offers a battery life of up to seven days in smartwatch mode and 13 hours in GPS mode. The watch is priced at Rs 20,990 and is up for grabs at Rs 12,990 during the offer period.