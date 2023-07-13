Garmin launches new golf-focused premium smartwatch series

The Approach S70 series is now available for purchase in India, with the price starting at Rs 72,990. It is available at Garmin stores — both online and offline — and on Synergizer’s website.

Garmin India on Thursday announced the launch of its flagship golf smartwatch series, the Approach S70.

Equipped with AMOLED touchscreen displays, Garmin says that these smartwatches ensure easy readability even in bright sunlight. They also come with over 43,000 preloaded golf courses from around the world, which can help golfers can navigate and analyse courses with precision.

The company also says that golfers can enjoy up to 16 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 20 hours of battery life with GPS functionality.

The Approach S70 series boasts an array of on-course tools like Comprehensive CourseView maps, which are said to provide a detailed overview of the course layout. The improved virtual caddie tool reportedly offers insights and recommendations, while the enhanced PlaysLike Distance feature adjusts yardages based on uphill and downhill slopes, as per Garmin.

Other features include AutoShot round analyser, which automatically tracks shots and scorekeeping options allow golfers to keep track of their progress and compare their performance over time.

Garmin also said that it has integrated fitness features into the Approach S70 series. With preloaded activity profiles and 24/7 health monitoring, golfers will be able to track their workouts and monitor their overall well-being.

