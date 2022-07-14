Garmin launches GPS bike computer and a tail light with built-in camera

Global fitness-focused tech giant Garmin has added two new additions to its cycling products — a state-of-the-art, GPS biking computer, the Edge 1040 Solar, and the Varia RCT715 — a rearview radar-activated tail light with a built-in camera.

Equipped with Garmin’s trademarke PowerGlass technology, the Edge 1040 Solar — priced at Rs 40,490 — offers over 100 hours of battery life in battery saver mode. The device also comes with multi-band GNSS technology to provide a more accurate GPS positioning in challenging ride environments, such as dense urban areas or under deep tree cover. Along with that, Garmin’s Varia RCT715, which will be sold for Rs 72,990, continuously captures sharp, clear video during a ride.

To help cyclists boost their performance, the Edge 1040 Solar provides insights from Firstbeat Analytics such as VO2 max, recovery time, training load, training focus and more to see how their body is responding to their training efforts. During a ride, the device lets riders see how their body is holding up in different environments with heat and altitude acclimation and receive in-ride notifications when it’s time to refuel or rehydrate.

A press release stated that designed to ensure the safety of the riders, the Varia RCT715 offers maximum awareness and issues both visual and audible notifications to warn riders of approaching vehicles, up to 140 yards away. The tail light on the device can be seen from a mile away, allowing the drivers on the road to see the cyclist before the radar sees the vehicle.