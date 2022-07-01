Garmin launches Forerunner 255 and solar-charging 955 smartwatches for athletes

Smartwatch-maker Garmin has unveiled the Forerunner 955 series and 255 series of running watches aimed at athletes. The 955 boasts of solar-charging capability and up to 49 hours of battery life, while the 255 can last up to 14 days in smartwatch mode and up to 30 hours in GPS mode on a single charge, an press release said.
“The Forerunner series is specially designed for running enthusiasts by runners and it is developed to optimize their training regimen. We wanted to create a GPS smartwatch that caters to the needs of serious runners and athletes to help them get the best results from their training," said Sky Chen, Director of Garmin Southeast Asia and India.
The Forerunner 255 Music and Forerunner 255 Music can store up to 500 songs on the watch, can also connect to users’ wireless headphones.
Both series of watches include an onboard Garmin Coach feature that facilitates training for 5K, 10K or half-marathons using free plans that "adapt based on a runner’s goals and performance".