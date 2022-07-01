Garmin launches Forerunner 255 and solar-charging 955 smartwatches for athletes

Cross
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
The 955 boasts of solar-charging capabilities and up to 49 hours of battery life, while the 255 can last up to 14 days in smartwatch mode and up to 30 hours in GPS mode on a single charge. The 955 starts at Rs 53,490, while the 255 starts at Rs 37,490.

Smartwatch-maker Garmin has unveiled the Forerunner 955 series and 255 series of running watches aimed at athletes. The 955 boasts of solar-charging capability and up to 49 hours of battery life, while the 255 can last up to 14 days in smartwatch mode and up to 30 hours in GPS mode on a single charge, an press release said.

The 955 basic variant is priced at Rs 53,490, while the solar-charging variant will set you back by Rs 63,990. The 255 series comprises 255 and 255S (Rs 37,490) and 255 Music and 255S Music (Rs 42,990). All models can be purchased through Garmin Brand offline stores, Helios, Just in Time, Croma, Amazon, Flipkart, Tata CLiQ and Garmin's authorised online reseller Synergizer.
The 955 features "Power Glass solar charging", which the company says achieves 50 percent more battery life, a touchscreen interface. a morning report that gives the day’s weather and daily workout suggestion, as well as information about last night’s sleep, GPS tracking, training readiness, heart rate monitor, race widget, real-time stamina, and full triathlon support.
“The Forerunner series is specially designed for running enthusiasts by runners and it is developed to optimize their training regimen. We wanted to create a GPS smartwatch that caters to the needs of serious runners and athletes to help them get the best results from their training," said Sky Chen, Director of Garmin Southeast Asia and India. 

The 955 Solar has enough storage for 2,000 songs and boasts of smart notifications for calls, text messages, social media updates and alerts from a paired Android smartphone or iPhone. 

The Forerunner 255 Music and Forerunner 255 Music can store up to 500 songs on the watch, can also connect to users’ wireless headphones.

Both series of watches include an onboard Garmin Coach feature that facilitates training for 5K, 10K or half-marathons using free plans that "adapt based on a runner’s goals and performance".

