Garmin launches fēnix 7 Pro and epix Pro smartwatch series in India

Garmin has introduced the fēnix 7 Pro and epix Pro Series in India, offering outdoor smartwatches with advanced features such as LED flashlights, improved displays, rugged designs, long battery life, and preloaded activities for athletes and adventurers. The fēnix 7 Pro series starts at Rs 1,00,990, while the epix Pro series will sell starting from Rs 1,11,990.

Garmin India has unveiled two feature-rich outdoor smartwatch series in India: the fēnix 7 Pro and epix Pro Series. These smartwatches are designed to meet the demands of athletes, adventurers, and fitness enthusiasts, providing them with unrivaled performance and tracking capabilities, the company said in a press release

The fēnix 7 Pro Series, available in various models, comes equipped with a built-in LED flashlight and solar charging lens, ensuring convenient illumination in the dark and extended battery life. With solar charging, the fēnix 7 Pro Series offers a battery life of up to 37 days in smartwatch mode and up to 139 days in expedition mode. On the other hand, the epix Pro Series now offers three sizes to choose from — 42mm, 47mm, and 51mm — and features an AMOLED display, rugged design, and long battery life, with up to 31 days of usage on the 51mm variant.

Price and Availability

Product Name SKU Product Details MSRP EPIX 2 PRO - 42mm 010-02802-33 EPIX PRO (Gen 2), 42mm, Sapphire, Soft Gold with Light Sand Band Rs 1,11,990 EPIX 2 PRO - 42mm 010-02802-37 EPIX PRO (Gen 2), 42mm, Sapphire, Carbon Gray DLC Titanium with Black Band Rs 1,11,990 EPIX 2 PRO - 47mm 010-02803-54 EPIX PRO (Gen 2), 47mm, Sapphire, Carbon Gray DLC Titanium with Black Band Rs 1,11,990 EPIX 2 PRO - 47mm 010-02803-61 EPIX PRO (Gen 2), 47mm, Sapphire, Titanium with Whitestone Band Rs 1,11,990 EPIX 2 PRO - 51mm 010-02804-53 EPIX PRO (Gen 2), 51mm, Sapphire, Carbon Gray DLC Titanium with Black Band Rs 1,23,490 FENIX 7S PRO SOLAR 010-02776-54 fēnix 7S PRO, Sapphire Solar, Carbon Gray Titanium with Black Band Rs 1,00,990 FENIX 7 PRO SOLAR 010-02777-54 fēnix 7 PRO, Sapphire Solar, Carbon Gray Titanium with Black Band Rs 1,00,990 FENIX 7X PRO SOLAR 010-02778-54 fēnix 7X PRO, Sapphire Solar, Carbon Gray Titanium with Black Band Rs 1,11,990 FENIX 7X PRO SOLAR 010-02778-64 fēnix 7X PRO, Sapphire Solar, Titanium with Fog Gray/Ember Orange Band Rs 1,11,990

Sky Chen, Regional Director of Garmin for South-East Asia & India, said, "With this launch, we aim to engineer products that will elevate your active lifestyle and accompany you on thrilling adventures with the epix Pro and fēnix 7 Pro by your side. To be your best, you need the best."

One of the key highlights of both the fēnix 7 Pro and epix Pro Series is their premium displays. The fēnix 7 Pro series features a next-generation MIP Display with improved indoor readability, brightness, efficiency, and solar capabilities. The epix Pro Series, on the other hand, boasts a full-color AMOLED display that offers detailed maps and navigation.

Furthermore, the fēnix 7 Pro and epix Pro series are built to military standards for thermal, shock, and water resistance, the company claimed. The fēnix 7 Pro Series combines a fiber-reinforced polymer case with a steel bezel, while the epix Pro Series incorporates premium materials such as sapphire and titanium, ensuring durability and resistance.

The fēnix 7 Pro and epix Pro Series come preloaded with a wide range of activities, catering to various sports and fitness pursuits. The smartwatches can be purchased online on Amazon and Synergizer, and offline at Garmin brand stores, Helios, and Just In Time.