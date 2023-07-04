Garmin launches fēnix 7 Pro and epix Pro smartwatch series in India

Garmin has introduced the fēnix 7 Pro and epix Pro Series in India, offering outdoor smartwatches with advanced features such as LED flashlights, improved displays, rugged designs, long battery life, and preloaded activities for athletes and adventurers. The fēnix 7 Pro series starts at Rs 1,00,990, while the epix Pro series will sell starting from Rs 1,11,990.

Garmin India has unveiled two feature-rich outdoor smartwatch series in India: the fēnix 7 Pro and epix Pro Series. These smartwatches are designed to meet the demands of athletes, adventurers, and fitness enthusiasts, providing them with unrivaled performance and tracking capabilities, the company said in a press release

The fēnix 7 Pro Series, available in various models, comes equipped with a built-in LED flashlight and solar charging lens, ensuring convenient illumination in the dark and extended battery life. With solar charging, the fēnix 7 Pro Series offers a battery life of up to 37 days in smartwatch mode and up to 139 days in expedition mode. On the other hand, the epix Pro Series now offers three sizes to choose from — 42mm, 47mm, and 51mm — and features an AMOLED display, rugged design, and long battery life, with up to 31 days of usage on the 51mm variant.