Garmin Instinct 2X Solar watch review: This fitness tracker has a place in the sun

Garmin stands out in the world of gadgets by offering a range of products that cater to different needs and preferences. Known for its durable and high-quality devices, Garmin has a history of providing rugged equipment, with the US Army being its first customer. In recent years, the company has expanded its expertise to the consumer tech market, introducing smartwatches like the robust Instinct 2X Solar.

Design-wise, the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar is clearly built to withstand tough conditions. It weighs approximately 67 grams, which may feel heavy for those accustomed to lighter smartwatches like the Apple Watch Series 8, which is 20 grams lighter.

However, if you are used to heavy-duty timepieces or have a larger wrist, this weight may not pose an issue. The watch features a slightly elevated round bezel with physical buttons on all sides and a torchlight on top. The left bezel houses controls, menu buttons, and ABC buttons (altimeter, barometer, compass), while the right side includes the GPS button, which serves multiple functions. The ‘set’ button below it also doubles as the back button. The bezel is crafted with fibre-reinforced polymer, while the strap is made of silicone, providing durability and comfort.

The Instinct 2X Solar sports a monochrome digital watch face measuring approximately one inch in diameter, offering ample customisation options. The display incorporates ‘power glass,’ which is essentially Corning Gorilla Glass DX, with the ability to harness solar energy and convert it into battery power. Although the display may appear low-resolution in a retro 90s style, it boasts impressive anti-reflective and scratch-resistant properties. The visibility outdoors is excellent, and even indoors, I could easily glance at the screen without needing to increase the backlight.

The initial setup of the Instinct 2X Solar with the Garmin Connect app may take some time, but once connected, it quickly pairs with the device on subsequent occasions.

In terms of fitness features, Garmin has ensured that all the basics are covered, including step count, heart rate monitoring, calorie tracking, respiratory rate measurement, and a pulse oximeter. These features function effectively and provide accurate data. The watch offers various tracking modes for different exercises, making it suitable for a range of activities.

Personally, I found it particularly useful for tracking my strength training sessions. Pressing the GPS button on the right initiates the timer, and the watch registers reps after completing at least four repetitions of a specific exercise. This feature proved helpful when recording progressive deadlifts across multiple sets. However, it becomes slightly cumbersome when I need to record varying numbers of reps for different exercises within a single set, requiring an additional step to manually input the number of reps after each set.

A familiar feature found in Garmin devices is the body battery, which continuously informs me about my energy reserves. During the sweltering summer, I often received low-energy alerts, serving as a helpful reminder to take care of my well-being.

Another notable feature is breathwork, which is well-designed and includes a warm-up with on-screen instructions, followed by a pattern of breathwork aimed at promoting relaxation. Haptic prompts guide the breathing in and out process, making it easier to follow.

Swimmers will appreciate the ability of the Instinct 2X Solar to log swim laps in the pool. The smartwatch can automatically identify various strokes, including backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly stroke, or a mixed set of strokes. Additionally, the watch offers an extensive range of workout and sports tracking capabilities, covering everything from yoga, Pilates, boxing, MMA, to skiing, kayaking, surfing, and horseback riding.

For hiking and trekking enthusiasts, the watch's ability to connect to a satellite directly, without relying on a mobile phone will prove especially handy.

All in all, the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar ticks all the right boxes, and if you can afford it, will not let you down.