Garmin Instinct 2X Solar watch review: This fitness tracker has a place in the sun

Garmin stands out in the world of gadgets by offering a range of products that cater to different needs and preferences. Known for its durable and high-quality devices, Garmin has a history of providing rugged equipment, with the US Army being its first customer. In recent years, the company has expanded its expertise to the consumer tech market, introducing smartwatches like the robust Instinct 2X Solar.

Design-wise, the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar is clearly built to withstand tough conditions. It weighs approximately 67 grams, which may feel heavy for those accustomed to lighter smartwatches like the Apple Watch Series 8, which is 20 grams lighter.