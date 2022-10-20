Garmin India unveils smartwatch lineup with 11-day battery life

Mini
Garmin’s Venu Sq 2 series comes with a rectangular watch face, with a reportedly bigger screen size than its predecessor with an AMOLED touch display. The watches are said to have health stats, over 25 built-in sports apps, smart notifications, and more.
Garmin on Thursday announced the Venu Sq 2 and Venu Sq 2 Music Edition in India — midrange GPS smartwatches equipped with health monitoring, fitness tracking, and connected features. The smartwatches will be available from October 28 starting at Rs 27,990 at most online and offline retailers.
Garmin claims that the battery can run up to 11 days in smartwatch mode in both watches. “The smartwatches enable users to monitor health metrics 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and give a complete sleep quality analysis, stress, Body Battery, and activity levels with new generation sensor. For those who want to take their music on the go, the Venu Sq 2 – Music Edition includes on-device music storage for up to 500 songs for phone-free listening,” the company said in a statement.
Here are some of the features that Garmin said the Venu Sq 2 watches have:
Wrist-based heart rate: Track heart rate 24/7 and receive abnormal heart rate alerts (high/low) when the body is at rest
Women’s health tracking: With the help of the Garmin Connect smartphone app, track a menstrual cycle or pregnancy
Body Battery energy monitoring: View current energy levels to find the best times for activity and rest
Sleep monitoring and sleep score: The latest and most advanced sleep tracking that combines information from multiple sensors to provide a comprehensive assessment of sleep. Features like personalised score for last night’s sleep and viewing the different sleep stages, as well as heart rate, stress, Pulse Ox2 and respiration data, is available
Stress tracking: Insights on how balanced or stressful the day has been and receives relaxation reminders when stress is detected.
Health Snapshot: Log a two-minute session to record key metrics like heart rate, heart rate variability, Pulse Ox, respiration and stress delivered on the watch itself or in the Garmin Connect app.
Built-in sports apps and fitness features: The Venu Sq 2 series has several preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps – including walking, running, cycling, tennis and others.
“Using the Garmin Connect app, users can choose from dozens of additional pre-made workouts or create their own using more than 1,600 exercises, then download them straight to the watch,” Garmin said.
The watches are also said to allow users to receive text messages and view social media updates, emails and more when the watch is paired with an iOS or Android smartphone. Safety and tracking features allow users to send their live location to chosen emergency contacts — or automatically send a message if an incident is detected, as per Garmin.
Users can also reportedly store up to 500 songs on the Venu Sq 2 Music Edition, including playlists from Amazon Music and Spotify. Users can download select apps, watch faces and more from the Connect IQ Store on the watch, or find more options in the smartphone app.
